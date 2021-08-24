Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 150 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 47.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 82,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Progressive by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

