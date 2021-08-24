Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

