Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

