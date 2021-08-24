20,389 Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,823,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

