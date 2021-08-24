Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

