Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,451 shares of company stock worth $31,789,157 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $512.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.27. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $527.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

