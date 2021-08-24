Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 75,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.68% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.
About NightDragon Acquisition
