Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 751 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.11. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

