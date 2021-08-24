Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

