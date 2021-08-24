ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ChampionX stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $11,151,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

