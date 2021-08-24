Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Miller Industries worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Miller Industries by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Miller Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

MLR opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

