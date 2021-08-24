Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.95.

JD stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

