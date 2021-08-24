Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 116.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.