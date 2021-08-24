Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 637 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

