Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Joseph J. Stich Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SRDX opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.71 million, a P/E ratio of 580.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.