Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Daniel P. Myers Buys 2,375 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENT. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

