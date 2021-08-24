Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Daniel P. Myers Buys 2,375 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CENT stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CENT. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
