AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Purchases $116,000.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.16. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

