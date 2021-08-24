Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells 279 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey F. Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $578.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $581.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.