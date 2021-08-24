Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 33.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.57.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

