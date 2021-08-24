Huntington National Bank Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

