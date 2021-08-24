Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock valued at $225,494,350. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

NYSE SNOW opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion and a PE ratio of -72.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.