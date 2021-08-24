Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $218,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,893 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Citigroup upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

