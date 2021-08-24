Huntington National Bank Has $53,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zscaler by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Zscaler by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $250.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $252.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,472. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

