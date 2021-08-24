Millennium Management LLC Sells 400,163 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $756.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

