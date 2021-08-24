Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,236,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

