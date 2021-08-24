Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.