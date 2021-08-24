Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.