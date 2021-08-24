Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $34,535,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 582.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 328,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 280,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,147,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.