Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.