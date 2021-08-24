Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

