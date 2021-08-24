Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

