Analyzing PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PagerDuty and Zeta Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $213.56 million 15.66 -$68.90 million ($0.87) -45.97 Zeta Global $368.12 million 3.24 -$53.22 million N/A N/A

Zeta Global has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PagerDuty and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 5 8 0 2.62 Zeta Global 0 2 6 0 2.75

PagerDuty presently has a consensus target price of $47.46, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 101.33%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -35.19% -21.75% -9.76% Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zeta Global beats PagerDuty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

