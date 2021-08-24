Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 406 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUEM opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77.

