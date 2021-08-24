Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.88). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 271.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 92.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.