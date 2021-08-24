Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after acquiring an additional 644,548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 613,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after acquiring an additional 444,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after acquiring an additional 430,863 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56.

