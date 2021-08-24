Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

