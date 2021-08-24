Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.