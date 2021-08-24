Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 98 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

