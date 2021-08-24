Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,077 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $93,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 95.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in QuantumScape by 73.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 59.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in QuantumScape by 79.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,352,339 shares of company stock valued at $32,904,697.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of QS stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

