Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

