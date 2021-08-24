Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells 3,225 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TechTarget stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.