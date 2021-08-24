Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Sells 4,984 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
Featured Article: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.