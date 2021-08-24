Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Sells 4,984 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.