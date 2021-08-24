ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Barry Zwarenstein Acquires 25,000 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Barry Zwarenstein acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $511,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $869,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,046,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

