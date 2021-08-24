Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,170 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

ZG opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 169.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.74 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

