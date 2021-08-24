Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Bancolombia stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.