Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 93,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BCH stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

