Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 889 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 245,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,562,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.