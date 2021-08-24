Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.12 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $11,159,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

