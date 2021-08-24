Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,005 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

