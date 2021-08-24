Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Federal Signal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Federal Signal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

